Houses for sale in Nea Peramos, Greece

Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$235,451
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$227,659
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$235,451
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$365,895
2 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: Detached house for sale 94 sq.m. located on a plot of 278 sq.m. wit…
$266,596
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$252,295
4 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
4 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 2 Detached Houses 100 sq.m. for sale. each is located on 2605 sq.m.…
$986,342
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$259,622
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 61 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$169,436
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$189,221
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$239,557
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$259,622
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$214,522
3 room townhouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has one level. There …
$206,050
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$178,709
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$257,036
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd fl…
$341,615
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction old construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . …
$224,987
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$168,878
3 room townhouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$183,860
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 63 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$173,453
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$194,477
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$224,987
3 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 296 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: For sale ground floor (elevated) Detached house 136 sq.m. with a se…
$525,765
3 room townhouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$196,838
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$256,380
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$198,825
Townhouse 2 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 43 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$141,916
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor -2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$406,949
8 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
8 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 378 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: 378 sq.m. building for sale. which consists of 4 maisonettes of app…
$841,224
