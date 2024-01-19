UAE
Greece
Residential
Pylaia Municipal Unit
Houses
Houses for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece
villas
6
cottages
3
townhouses
7
House
Clear all
19 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
2
200 m²
4/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
2
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for €1.100.000 . This 300 sq. m. …
€1,10M
3 bedroom townthouse with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
3
2
180 m²
3/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
4
2
207 m²
1
€530,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
270 m²
1
Α 3-floor detached house, actually in an unfinished condition, located in Thessaloniki's Pan…
€215,000
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
1
380 m²
Property Code: HPS2755 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €2.000.000 . This 380 sq. m…
€2,00M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
6
3
220 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€340,000
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
499 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 499 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will…
€530,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
4
3
200 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€490,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
4
3
220 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€320,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8
5
4
740 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€4,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6
6
8
1 000 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
€4,00M
Cottage 3 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
3
2
380 m²
1
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
13
1 100 m²
4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
€4,00M
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4
3
4
300 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€1,50M
7 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7
460 m²
For sale a 4-storey villa of 460 m² ιν Panorama
€550,000
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5
400 m²
For sale a 3-storey detached house of 400 m ² in Panorama
€900,000
Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
