Houses for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

villas
6
cottages
3
townhouses
7
19 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
€350,000
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for €1.100.000 . This 300 sq. m. …
€1,10M
3 bedroom townthouse with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
€360,000
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
€530,000
Close
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Close
Close
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 3-floor detached house, actually in an unfinished condition, located in Thessaloniki's Pan…
€215,000
Close
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS2755 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €2.000.000 . This 380 sq. m…
€2,00M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€340,000
Close
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 499 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will…
€530,000
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€490,000
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€320,000
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€4,00M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
€4,00M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Close
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
€4,00M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€1,50M
Close
7 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
For sale a 4-storey villa of 460 m² ιν Panorama
€550,000
5 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale a 3-storey detached house of 400 m ² in Panorama
€900,000
Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

