Houses with garden for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

39 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11466 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 230.000 . This 40 sq. m. furn…
$240,699
Leave a request
House in Kallirachi, Greece
House
Kallirachi, Greece
Property Code: 11541 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for € 335.000 . This 135 sq. m. …
$350,584
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11453 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 300.000 . This 262 sq. …
$313,956
Leave a request
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11222 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for € 40.000 Exclusivity. This 56 s…
$41,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11676 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 380.000 . This 125 …
$430,962
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Skala Sotiros, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11651 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for € 310.000 . This 164 sq. …
$324,421
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11399 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Chrisokastro for € 280.000 . This 1…
$293,025
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$786,677
Leave a request
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11398 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 120.000 . This 96 …
$125,582
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kallirachi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11633 - House FOR SALE in for € 520.000 . This 120 sq. m. furnished House …
$544,190
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11426 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Ammoudia for € 300.000 . This 1…
$341,094
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 48.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
$50,233
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11653 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 280.000 . This 70 sq. m. furn…
$293,025
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11638 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 235.000 . This 85 s…
$255,045
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11515 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 75.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
$78,489
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11524 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 800.000 . This 165 …
$885,696
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Theologos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11683 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for € 120.000 . This 80 sq. m. fu…
$129,784
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden with an area of ​​500 m2 and a private pool in cryopiges, Cassan…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
It is a stone house of two levels in Aliki on Thassos island with a total area of ​​72 sq.m…
$412,205
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Living the high life: In Kallandra Halkidiki, worlds of premium living are created, leaving …
$2,72M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Leave a request
House in Potamia, Greece
House
Potamia, Greece
Property Code: 11618 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 100.000 . This 130 sq. m. Ho…
$104,652
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11605 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for € 150.000 . This 140 sq. m. fur…
$156,978
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11408 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 300.000 . This 157 sq. m…
$341,120
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Leave a request
House in Thassos Municipality, Greece
House
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Property Code: 11708 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for € 85.000 . This 89 sq. m. Hous…
$89,067
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 bedroom house
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11599 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 330.000 . This 1…
$345,351
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 bedroom house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11291 - Maisonette FOR SALE in for € 220.000 . This 82 sq. m. Maisonette …
$230,234
Leave a request

