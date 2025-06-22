Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nestos Municipality, Greece

15 properties total found
2 room house in Monastiraki, Greece
2 room house
Monastiraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Kavala Prefecture, Keramoti, Monastiraki: Excellent and bright Detached house of 80 sq.m. on…
$137,908
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11529 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 140.000 . This 135 s…
$151,129
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
A 1-story cottage with an area of ​​83 sq.m in the suburbs of the Cavala is sold. The cottag…
$236,785
Villa 4 bedrooms in Avramylia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Avramylia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​230 sq.m in the suburbs of the Cavala is sold. The firs…
$398,492
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chrysoupoli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Floor -2/1
A 2-storey villa with an area of ​​370 sq.m in the suburbs of the Cavala is sold. The baseme…
$381,166
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gravouna, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gravouna, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A 1-story cottage with an area of ​​80 sq.m in the suburbs of the Cavala is sold. The cottag…
$80,853
3 room house in Zarkadia, Greece
3 room house
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Chrysoupoli, Zarkadia: Unfinished villa for sale, 266 SQM on 3 levels, on a plot of 900 sqm …
$152,472
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zarkadia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zarkadia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
Floor -1/3
A 3-storey villa with an area of ​​266 sq.m is sold in the suburbs of the Cavali at the cons…
$173,257
3 room house in Eratino, Greece
3 room house
Eratino, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Detached home for sale in Erateino, Chrisoupoli of Kavala Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing N…
$126,184
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zarkadia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zarkadia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
A 3-storey cottage with an area of ​​214 sq.m in the suburbs of the Cavala is sold. The firs…
$334,964
House in Ano Pontolivado, Greece
House
Ano Pontolivado, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
ΚΑΒΑΛΑ. Ano Pontolivado: Detached house of 57 sq.m. in 750 sq.m. plot. It consists of 1 larg…
$63,092
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nestos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nestos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
A 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​160 sq.m in the suburbs of the Cavala is sold. The seco…
$282,987
House in Chaidefto, Greece
House
Chaidefto, Greece
Property Code: 11688 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Keramoti Chaidefto for € 230.000 . This 82 sq…
$240,699
House in Paradisos, Greece
House
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
N. Kavalas, Chrysoupoli: OPPORTUNITY due to moving. Detached house for sale, 85 sq.m. with a…
$94,307
3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11531 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 125.000 . This 105 s…
$134,937
Property types in Nestos Municipality

villas

Properties features in Nestos Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
