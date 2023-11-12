Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kassandria, Greece

7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
Floor -1
€1,10M
7 room house in Kallithea, Greece
7 room house
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Property Code: HPS4161 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.100.000 . This 235 sq. m.…
€1,10M
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
€990,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Fourka, Greece
Villa Villa with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Fourka, Greece
This exciting new project of architect-designed villas is now available to be reserved at en…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with appliances in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with appliances
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Villa for sale built in 2009 in a quiet location ideal for permanent living or a holiday hom…
€298,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ideal home for a large family home with 94 sq meters of living area including 3 bedrooms, 3 …
€149,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2 Levels,…
€370,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Kassandria, Greece
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Home for sale in the thriving town of Kalithea with this home of a total of 185 sq meters of…
€400,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Wonderful investment opportunity for the development of a business overlooking the seaside, …
€870,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€225,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 103 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€95,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€270,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanisation, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
€295,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Kalithea including 460 sq m of living a…
€3,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€110,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€380,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 228 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 228 m2, 2 Lev…
€4,00M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Lev…
€780,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 180 m2, 2 Lev…
€380,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 340 m²
Floor -1
€700,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kallithea, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 285 m2, 3 Lev…
€500,000
4 room house in Kassandria, Greece
4 room house
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This house is located in Kassandria town, where people live all year round. The distance to …
€150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€105,000
