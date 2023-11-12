UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Kassandria
Houses
Houses for sale in Kassandria, Greece
villas
13
cottages
35
townhouses
29
House
Clear all
93 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
7
235 m²
-1
€1,10M
Recommend
7 room house
Kallithea, Greece
7
2
235 m²
Property Code: HPS4161 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.100.000 . This 235 sq. m.…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
6
3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Fourka, Greece
This exciting new project of architect-designed villas is now available to be reserved at en…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with appliances
Kassandria, Greece
3
2
Villa for sale built in 2009 in a quiet location ideal for permanent living or a holiday hom…
€298,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
3
2
Ideal home for a large family home with 94 sq meters of living area including 3 bedrooms, 3 …
€149,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2 Levels,…
€370,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Kassandria, Greece
4
5
3
Home for sale in the thriving town of Kalithea with this home of a total of 185 sq meters of…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
2
Wonderful investment opportunity for the development of a business overlooking the seaside, …
€870,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
3
1
150 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€225,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
4
2
103 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 103 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€310,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
Kassandria, Greece
3
1
154 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€95,000
1
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
3
1
56 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4
1
80 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€300,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
3
3
100 m²
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanisation, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
€295,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kallithea, Greece
7
2
460 m²
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Kalithea including 460 sq m of living a…
€3,50M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
6
2
190 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€110,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
3
2
70 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
4
228 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 228 m2, 2 Lev…
€4,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kallithea, Greece
4
200 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Lev…
€780,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
3
180 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 180 m2, 2 Lev…
€380,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
2
340 m²
-1
€700,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
6
285 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 285 m2, 3 Lev…
€500,000
Recommend
4 room house
Kassandria, Greece
4
2
120 m²
This house is located in Kassandria town, where people live all year round. The distance to …
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3
2
70 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€105,000
1
Recommend
