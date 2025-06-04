Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
11
Kassandra Municipality
1295
Kassandra Municipal Unit
696
Pallini Municipal Unit
609
181 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$502,897
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$625,828
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$584,496
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$670,530
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Villa 7 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,56M
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$741,285
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$626,246
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,26M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one …
$515,102
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 935 m²
Number of floors 3
Living space – 135m2 Total land – 800 m2 Property Description: Living room – kitchen, 3 …
$696,178
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one …
$1,90M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$730,620
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras i…
$1,36M
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$480,546
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$614,432
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,88M
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: solar panels for water …
$683,299
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$834,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,17M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey villa of 610 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$678,433
Villa 7 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,61M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$386,185
