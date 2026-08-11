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Houses for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

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3 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Neo Rysio, Greece
8 bedroom House
Neo Rysio, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 660 m²
Property Code: HPS4511 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 3.300.000 . This 660 sq. …
$3,80M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Property Code: HPS5140 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 550.000 . This 610.00 sq.…
$632,969
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3 bedroom house in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 bedroom house
Neo Rysio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Property Code: HPS3074 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 690.000 . This 540 sq. m.…
$794,088
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