Houses for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

Villa 5 room villa with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garage in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garage
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor -1
Macedonia Airport Area SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 175 m…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€1,30M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale. A cottage uneder construction in the residental suburb of Thessaloniki. 90% of con…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€210,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€250,000
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has one …
€170,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Tagarades, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 379 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€300,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€450,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€355,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€180,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
