Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Makri Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

Nea Makri
3
House Delete
Clear all
62 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 060 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached house for sale, elevated ground floor, located in the Rafina area. The house has a …
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of The f…
$762,092
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$762,092
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$444,767
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$702,264
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 112 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$386,908
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
$703,470
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 430 sq.m in Attica under construction. The ground floor co…
$785,541
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 270 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$433,806
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$386,245
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey cottage of 300 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room.…
$527,602
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$497,437
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 406 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$527,602
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,17M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale of 165 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The ground …
$410,357
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$257,497
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 570 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey building for saleThe two-storey building with a total area of 275 square meters c…
$609,674
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 211 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$445,531
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$480,704
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$526,698
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$433,806
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
$795,900
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$918,796
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 545 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one pantry…
$937,960
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 545 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one storeroom…
$936,353
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 360 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living r…
$1,17M
Leave a request

Property types in Nea Makri Municipal Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go