  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Thessaloniki
5
Kassandra Municipality
964
Pallini Municipal Unit
495
Kassandra Municipal Unit
472
56 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Incredible and modern with some stone decor & 340 meters of living area, just a few minutes …
$866,360
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
$744,337
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – CHANIOTI (500 meters from the sea) Exceptionally well-maintained …
$163,132
2 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 785 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette for sale in one of the most beautiful areas, ideal for those who seak relaxation …
$156,640
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
4 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Holiday home with plenty of CHARACTER including 4,000 meters of gated gardens with plenty of…
$989,712
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Gorgeous Villas With SeaViews 199 M  Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki,…
$812,235
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Partially built villa in a quiet location in a quiet town with a total of 185 sq meters on 3…
$315,843
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Designed by a renowned architect, this superb villa in Sani offers top-of-the-range material…
$4,17M
4 bedroom house in Fourka, Greece
4 bedroom house
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Villa For Sale Fourka Amazing Offer!! Surrounded by nature this villa is for sale includi…
$216,353
2 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
$322,132
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
$988,245
2 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE   Location –  Polychrono (300 meters from the sea)   Available for sal…
$250,446
3 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 930 m²
Number of floors 3
This single-family home with a huge private plot of 9755 square meters is surrounding in gre…
$552,848
3 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous villa for sale in the seaside town of N. Skioni built-in 1992.  With 280 sq m of li…
$913,237
Villa 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa just 900 m. away of Polychrono with high quality materials in modern lines and magnifi…
$1,76M
2 bedroom house in Paliouri, Greece
2 bedroom house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Opportunity knocks with this well-maintained RUSTIC villa home in the town of Paliouri in an…
$306,414
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanization, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
$371,571
3 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (800 meters from the sea) Double floor apartment for sal…
$556,899
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Susan Jameson Real Estate is delighted to announce a new development getting underway with a…
$318,936
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Large villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Posidi Halkidiki, the home offers 340 s…
$780,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Estate home with panoramic sea views with private pool and a gated garden including 250 sq m…
$1,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a verdant location overlooking the blue sea of Halkidiki in the ultimate tranquility unf…
$563,086
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Estate property luxury living at its best, with this stone detail and modern architecture ma…
$664,684
