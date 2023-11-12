UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Nea Triglia
Houses
Houses for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece
cottages
15
House
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
2
1
70 m²
1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 25 meters from the nice wide sandy beach in the…
€170,000
Recommend
House
Nea Plagia, Greece
1
1
53 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Nea Plagia village 200 meters from the beach. Th…
€70,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
2
2
75 m²
1
The maisonette is located in Nea Plagia only 40 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The m…
€190,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Plagia, Greece
2
1
82 m²
Detached house is located in the center of Nea Plagia village 850 meters from sandy beach. T…
€113,000
Recommend
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
240 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. The proper…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
3
1
105 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€170,000
Recommend
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
2
1
71 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€140,000
Recommend
2 room house
Flogita, Greece
2
1
71 m²
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
5
2
230 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
3
1
85 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
€205,000
Recommend
5 room house
Flogita, Greece
5
4
140 m²
2
The maisonetta is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
€300,000
Recommend
5 room house
Nea Triglia, Greece
5
2
200 m²
Property Code: HPS3144 - House FOR SALE in Triglia Nea Triglia for €265.000 . This 200 sq. m…
€265,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Plagia, Greece
3
1
64 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
4
1
127 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€150,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room house with Bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
3
2
110 m²
2
This maisonette is built in a traditional greek style decorated with the famous Afytos handc…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
3
75 m²
1
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
€300,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
4
1
75 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
€145,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
4
2
103 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 103 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€265,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
5
2
215 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€200,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Plagia, Greece
1
180 m²
1
For sale are two maisonettes on the Chalkidiki. The first maisonette has an area of 180 sq.m…
€161,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
2
90 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of living ro…
€155,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
6
3
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
4
1
105 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€680,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
6
2
215 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€510,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Eleochoria, Greece
6
4
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€550,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
1
320 m²
1
For sale a detached house with a carpentry shop on the ground floor. The plot has an area of…
€165,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL