Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Triglia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

;
villas
4
cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Nea Triglia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Property Code: HPS5257 - House FOR SALE in Triglia Center for € 300.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
$345,256
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 340 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom,…
$245,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkid…
$318,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale a detached house with a carpentry shop on the ground floor. The plot has an area of…
$194,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
Area 75 m²
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$366,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This detached house located in the Nea Propontida municipality of Halkidiki offers a rare op…
$318,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Unique detached house at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki…
$187,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 1 room in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$341,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go