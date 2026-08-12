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Townhouses for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
13
Kassandra Municipality
182
Pallini Municipal Unit
108
Kassandra Municipal Unit
75
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475 properties total found
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 81 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 84 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 84 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$242,159
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 204 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 204 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$415,129
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$312,077
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 144 m²
For sale townhouse area of 144 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is locate…
$299,816
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$456,934
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For Sale: 130 sq.m. Maisonette in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Stunning Sea & Mountain Views …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 74 m²
For sale townhouse area of 74 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under…
$328,162
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse
Paliouri, Greece
Area 180 m²
A townhouse of 180 sq.m. is for sale on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The townh…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Basement …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse
Ierissos, Greece
Area 540 m²
For sale maisonette of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has one level. …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground …
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Trilofo, Greece
Townhouse
Trilofo, Greece
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Grou…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
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with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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