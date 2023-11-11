Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
€395,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are privileged to exclusively represent this 2 bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Kr…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori with 127  sq meters of livi…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrigialos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 259 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€152,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€920,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€355,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€215,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Fokea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€190,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€265,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
€204,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Dream home on 2 levels including 68 sq meters of living area including, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
€158,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
€350,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beachfront maisonette is a residential unit located directly on the beach with amazing …
€370,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built-in 2008, it is characterized by a …
€260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built in 2001, it is characterized by a …
€170,000

