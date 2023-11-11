UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Central Macedonia
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
98 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfendami, Greece
11
3
500 m²
4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3
2
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€145,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
3
2
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€155,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
10
3
185 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€245,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
6
2
187 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Makrigialos, Greece
6
2
165 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€75,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Fokea, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€290,000
Recommend
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
12
3
300 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€565,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
6
2
354 m²
4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pikrolimni, Greece
5
1
115 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€80,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
6
2
280 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view
Xylopoli, Greece
4
2
320 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Central Macedonia, Greece
6
4
335 m²
4
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€690,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
3
64 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€160,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Angelochori, Greece
3
1
90 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€90,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kalandra, Greece
5
2
340 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€80,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
7
2
160 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Platanakia, Greece
4
1
105 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€85,000
1
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
1
120 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Pefkochori, Greece
This gorgeous complex of new homes goes far beyond property ownership. It represents a new l…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
6
1
120 m²
1/2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€75,000
Recommend
Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
