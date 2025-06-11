Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Thessaloniki
5
Kassandra Municipality
964
Pallini Municipal Unit
495
Kassandra Municipal Unit
472
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$786,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Living the high life: In Kallandra Halkidiki, worlds of premium living are created, leaving …
$2,72M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$254,522
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden with an area of ​​500 m2 and a private pool in cryopiges, Cassan…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
Leave a request

Property types in Central Macedonia

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go