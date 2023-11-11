Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vasilika, Greece

23 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
€345,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€265,000
3 room house in Vasilika, Greece
3 room house
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 3-732 - House FOR SALE in Vasilika Center for €170.000. This 200 sq. m. House…
€170,000
Townhouse 6 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
€250,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€660,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€320,000
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 318 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the mo…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€450,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€420,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€330,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€105,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€135,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€350,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€265,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€390,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€525,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€200,000
