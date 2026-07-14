Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ormylia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ormylia, Greece

;
cottages
3
townhouses
9
House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located in Ormylia village 6,1 km from the beach in Psakoudia. There is a priva…
$227,903
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale maisonette of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$226,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$324,695
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Value OneValue One
Townhouse in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse
Ormylia, Greece
Area 55 m²
For sale townhouse of 55 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under cons…
$226,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$200,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse
Ormylia, Greece
Area 55 m²
For sale townhouse of 55 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under cons…
$226,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
120 sq.m. Maisonette for Sale in Sithonia, Chalkidiki 📍 Location: Sithonia, Chalkidiki …
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage
Ormylia, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$312,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse
Ormylia, Greece
Area 56 m²
For sale townhouse area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidi…
$226,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$837,991
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$340,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go