Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Thessaloniki
5
Kassandra Municipality
964
Pallini Municipal Unit
495
Kassandra Municipal Unit
472
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
112 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Incredible and modern with some stone decor & 340 meters of living area, just a few minutes …
$866,360
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautiful, two-story rustic home is nestled in the middle of the glorious nature of the…
$476,330
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$565,008
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
$744,337
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Afytos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Afitos (1000m from the sea, 1000m from the center )   This bea…
$411,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious and graceful explains this villa for sale which is located in one of the most gorge…
$1,87M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE DESCRIPTION Location – СHANIOTI ( 15 meters to the sea) Villa of 130 square me…
$926,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 785 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette for sale in one of the most beautiful areas, ideal for those who seak relaxation …
$156,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$786,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Holiday home with plenty of CHARACTER including 4,000 meters of gated gardens with plenty of…
$989,712
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
$198,598
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Gorgeous Villas With SeaViews 199 M  Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki,…
$812,235
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wit…
$595,804
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
$660,469
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Positioned in the heart of the exquisite HANIOTI HALKIDIKI beachfront resort resides this lu…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 465 m²
A wonderful family holiday home for many years, this large detached property standing on a s…
$2,71M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
$369,407
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
$322,132
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Dream Living with this villa includes 113 sq meters of living area in a complex of homes new…
$366,075
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
5 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Polihrono ( 150m from the beach ) A beautiful three level maisonette in one of th…
$638,678
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A fantastic three-bedroom modern villa boasting uninterrupted sea views.  This traditional h…
$489,172
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
$988,245
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
2 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE   Location –  Polychrono (300 meters from the sea)   Available for sal…
$250,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Susan Jameson Realtors offers you a unique estate villa in front of the sea. We offer the la…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Central Macedonia

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go