  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Thessaloniki
5
Kassandra Municipality
964
Pallini Municipal Unit
495
Kassandra Municipal Unit
472
19 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 785 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette for sale in one of the most beautiful areas, ideal for those who seak relaxation …
$156,640
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with access to the beach📍 Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷170 m2Rooms: 4Bedroom: 3Bathrooms: 3F…
$786,677
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to present this impressive …
$717,444
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas of Halkidiki, Cassandra in a popular and picturesque place, in a separate complex. Ev…
$366,931
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE   Location – Pefkohori   Living area – 185m2   Description – liv…
$572,243
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
New Heraklion north of Athens, residential complex of 378 total sq.m. 3 levels (elevated gro…
$1,31M
5 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
5 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Polihrono ( 150m from the beach ) A beautiful three level maisonette in one of th…
$638,678
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa just 900 m. away of Polychrono with high quality materials in modern lines and magnifi…
$1,76M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
$470,385
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a verdant location overlooking the blue sea of Halkidiki in the ultimate tranquility unf…
$563,086
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden with an area of ​​500 m2 and a private pool in cryopiges, Cassan…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Afytos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE   Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to presen…
$720,238
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Gerakini, Greece
4 bedroom house
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern three-storey villa of total surface of 800 m², offering comfortable and luxurious liv…
$5,70M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 935 m²
Number of floors 3
Living space – 135m2 Total land – 800 m2 Property Description: Living room – kitchen, 3 …
$696,178
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 920 m²
Number of floors 2
L ocation –   Kryopigi ( 1700m from the beach, 500m from the village center )   Thi…
$614,555
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
3 bedroom house in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 730 m²
Number of floors 2
Location – Poseidi (30m. From the sea) Three-level detached house with private pool, unobstr…
$2,28M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

