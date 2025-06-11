Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
$988,245
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$500,655
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$525,051
