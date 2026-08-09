Cottages for sale in Epanomi, Greece

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Cottages in Epanomi, Greece

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7 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 560 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$397,832
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage
Epanomi, Greece
Area 173 m²
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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