  Realting.com
  Greece
  Residential
  Epanomi
  Cottages

Cottages for sale in Epanomi, Greece

18 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
€120,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€320,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€250,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 288 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are solar panels for water h…
€380,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€310,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€480,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€350,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€500,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€365,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€360,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€360,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,10M
