Cottages for sale in Kassandria, Greece

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Cottages in Kassandreia, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 335 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4  Year of construction: 2004  Beach: sandy with …
$872,614
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 158 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists o…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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