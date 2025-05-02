Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paralia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Paralia, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 182 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$407,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$431,351
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$545,360
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$304,601
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$203,530
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$172,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 357 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Paralia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$111,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 27 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$168,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$414,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$115,118
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$287,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$208,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$420,140
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$88,570
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go