Cottages for sale in Platamonas, Greece

7 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 186 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€245,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€350,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€550,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€220,000
