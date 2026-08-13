Cottages for sale in Peristasi, Greece

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Cottages in Peristasi, Greece

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9 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 160 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The grou…
$92,225
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 519 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 519 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 st…
$126,845
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 254 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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