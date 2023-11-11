Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Chalcedon, Greece

10 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Xirochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€98,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chalcedon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chalcedon, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€70,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey cottage overlooking the sea for sale in the coastal suburb of Thessaloniki. The…
€600,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
€425,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
€1,35M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale. A cottage with an area of ​​350 square meters in the exclusive area of Thessalonik…
€370,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached house in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The house consists of three floors and has its o…
€525,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale two cottages under construction in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Located on a hill w…
€130,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a three-storey house in the exclusive district of Thessaloniki. Downstairs ther…
€700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€370,000
