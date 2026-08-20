Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from th…
$301 081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 70 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 square meters in Thessalon…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$184 502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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