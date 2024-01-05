Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Ierissos, Greece

21 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€230,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 13 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 13 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one …
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 474 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€790,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€240,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground…
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€700,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of , on…
€130,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of …
€98,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view in Nautilus, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving th…
€850,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 343 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
€680,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view in Nautilus, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of l…
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
