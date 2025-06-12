Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kardia, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$921,716
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$674,005
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 496 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$587,594
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,73M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$368,687
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement c…
$184,343
