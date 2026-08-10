Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vathylakkos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vathylakkos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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