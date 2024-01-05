Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Moudania
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

26 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
€500,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€170,000
3 room cottage in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€290,000
1 room Cottage in Moudania olive groves, Greece
1 room Cottage
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€370,000
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
€350,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€185,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of . The …
€1,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
€400,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 103 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€265,000
3 room cottage with city view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€200,000
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€280,000
3 room cottage with city view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€550,000
3 room cottage in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€680,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
€470,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€590,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
€750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of living…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€510,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€250,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unfinished building of 400 sq.m, in a plot of 14.000 sq.m. The building consists…
€1,10M
