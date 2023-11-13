Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kallithea, Greece

22 properties total found
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€105,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
€170,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€200,000
Cottage 7 rooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in the popular resort town on the peninsula of Kassandra, near the center and…
€500,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€700,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€265,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€180,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€480,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€150,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€1,25M
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€270,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€600,000
