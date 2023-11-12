Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Plagiari, Greece

12 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
€310,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for sale cottage area of ​​159 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Corner house ha…
€145,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
€310,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€420,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€290,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,20M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€150,000
