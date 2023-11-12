Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

15 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€170,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€150,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€550,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
€300,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 103 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€265,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€200,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Plagia, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are two maisonettes on the Chalkidiki. The first maisonette has an area of 180 sq.m…
€161,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of living ro…
€155,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€550,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€680,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€510,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Eleochoria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€550,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a detached house with a carpentry shop on the ground floor. The plot has an area of…
€165,000
