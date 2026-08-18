Cottages for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

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Cottages in Nea Triglia, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 340 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom,…
$245,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale a detached house with a carpentry shop on the ground floor. The plot has an area of…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
Area 75 m²
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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