Cottages for sale in Litochoro, Greece

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Cottages in Litochoro, Greece

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8 properties total found
Cottage in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Area 126 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of l…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 li…
$421,816
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$291,635
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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