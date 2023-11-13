Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Litochoro, Greece

14 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€247,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€90,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€160,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€120,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€650,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€550,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€130,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€350,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€430,000
