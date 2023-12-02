Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Trilofos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Trilofos, Greece

42 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
€220,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Area : Mesimeri
€270,000
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€450,000
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
€350,000
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€450,000
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€280,000
€280,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€650,000
€650,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€290,000
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
€1,05M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€290,000
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
There are houses for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Each house has an area of 200 sq.m…
€300,000
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for sale cottage area of ​​159 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Corner house ha…
€145,000
€145,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€320,000
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€150,000
€150,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
€1,000,000
€1,000,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
€320,000
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€450,000
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€180,000
€180,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€300,000
€300,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 370 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
€430,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€800,000
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-baseme…
€180,000
€180,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€290,000
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€480,000
€480,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€400,000
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 395 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 369 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€430,000
€430,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,50M
€1,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
