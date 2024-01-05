Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Neos Marmaras
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The first floor consists o…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir