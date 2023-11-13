Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

25 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€1,30M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€270,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale. A cottage uneder construction in the residental suburb of Thessaloniki. 90% of con…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€250,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Tagarades, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 379 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€300,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€355,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€180,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€400,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplac…
€357,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€700,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€250,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
€780,000
