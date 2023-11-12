Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€88,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€240,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale house, located in Nea Michaniona Thessaloniki, 365 sq.m. on a plot of 330 s…
€650,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view o…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€330,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€77,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 246 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€400,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 51 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€70,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
€225,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€250,000
