Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Liti
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Liti, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€345,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Liti, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir