Cottages for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€300,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
€1,000,000
