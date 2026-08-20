Cottages for sale in Korinos, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Korinos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Korinos, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Korinos, Greece
Cottage
Korinos, Greece
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 285 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$668,819
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house …
$82,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$177,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
$138,231
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house co…
$91,867
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go