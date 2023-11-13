Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Korinos, Greece

16 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 142 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€80,000
Cottage 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€420,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€165,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€85,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€200,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€180,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€450,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€90,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 182 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€390,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€120,000
