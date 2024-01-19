Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Pylaia Municipal Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 3-floor detached house, actually in an unfinished condition, located in Thessaloniki's Pan…
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 499 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will…
€530,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
