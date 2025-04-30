Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from th…
$265,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
FOR SALE: Detached House 105 sq.m. – Ano Poli, ThessalonikiIn the heart of the picturesque A…
$284,267
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$557,329
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$383,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go