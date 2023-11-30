UAE
Croatia
Residential
Houses
Houses for sale in Croatia
villas

cottages 4

mansions 7

duplexes 4

Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
8
5
3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
300 m²
Beautiful villas for sale from 250 to 450 sqm. Villas are located within the Petram Resort …
€2,00M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
11
400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
2
2
105 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prapatnica, Croatia
5
3
270 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
11
10
1 009 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Tar, Croatia
4
3
170 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13770 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
4
3
152 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13772 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
4
3
154 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms
Frata, Croatia
5
4
203 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Grad cakovec, Croatia
5
1
400 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13780 Čakovec, Ulica Kralja Tomislava 35 Semi-detached house with a …
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
2
1
50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
4
4
600 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13760 Pantovčak Luxury detached villa of 600m2 built in 2010 on a pl…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
2
97 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zadar County, Croatia
5
5
289 m²
€1,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Banjole, Croatia
3
3
218 m²
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
6
4
320 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milohnici, Croatia
3
3
170 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
6
4
235 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
5
349 m²
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Croatia
6
4
540 m²
€3,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4
5
326 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with garage, with parking
Fazana, Croatia
138 m²
2
ISTRIA, GALIŽANA Modern house with a sea view! For sale is a modern two-story house in a q…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rovinj, Croatia
20
4
2
€1,89M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Vodnjan, Croatia
3
1
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
8
4
150 m²
3
€138,997
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
3
1
80 m²
Kaštel Stari, three bedroom apartment of approx. 80 m2 with gallery and terrace. The apartm…
€179,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Porec, Croatia
4
5
201 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with pool near Porec Porec is located on the west coast of th…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Tar, Croatia
5
4
400 m²
2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR - Beautiful luxury villa with swimming pool On the west coast of Istria, …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Kirmenjak, Croatia
5
5
380 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Exclusive villa with pool under construction Poreč is located on the west …
€1,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
