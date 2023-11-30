Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Croatia

villas
325
cottages
4
mansions
7
duplexes
4
House To archive
Clear all
1 212 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Area 300 m²
Beautiful villas for sale from 250 to 450 sqm. Villas are located within the Petram Resort …
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prapatnica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prapatnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 11 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 009 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Tar, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13770 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13772 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,60M
Leave a request
5 room house in Grad cakovec, Croatia
5 room house
Grad cakovec, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13780 Čakovec, Ulica Kralja Tomislava 35 Semi-detached house with a …
€230,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13760 Pantovčak Luxury detached villa of 600m2 built in 2010 on a pl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€950,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
€1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Banjole, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
€820,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milohnici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milohnici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
€2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
€3,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
House with garage, with parking in Fazana, Croatia
House with garage, with parking
Fazana, Croatia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, GALIŽANA Modern house with a sea view! For sale is a modern two-story house in a q…
€399,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rovinj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€1,89M
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Vodnjan, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€150,000
Leave a request
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Bale, Croatia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
€138,997
Leave a request
3 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Kaštel Stari, three bedroom apartment of approx. 80 m2 with gallery and terrace. The apartm…
€179,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Porec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 201 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Luxury villa with pool near Porec Porec is located on the west coast of th…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Tar, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Tar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR - Beautiful luxury villa with swimming pool On the west coast of Istria, …
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Kirmenjak, Croatia
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Kirmenjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Exclusive villa with pool under construction Poreč is located on the west …
€1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch

Properties features in Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir