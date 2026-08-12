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Houses for sale in Croatia

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Dubrovnik
49
Split
51
Grad Zadar
66
Grad Makarska
43
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3 740 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kosinozici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kosinozici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
POREČ, KOSINOŽIĆI – Exclusive Designer Villa with Infinity Pool, Rooftop Terrace and Sea Vie…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
POREČ, ISTRIA – Modern Detached Villa with Two Apartments and Heated Swimming Pool, Only 3 k…
$635,043
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Icici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
OPATIJA RIVIERA, IČIĆI – Exclusive Modern Designer Villa Just 200 m from the Beach with Infi…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
6 bedroom house in Opcina Pican, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Opcina Pican, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 119-572
$1,27M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
5 bedroom house in Croatia
5 bedroom house
Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Sea: 9 m City Centar : 1,9 km Indoor space: 320 m2 Plot size: 1450 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathr…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
ISTRIA, MARUŽINI – Luxury Designer Villa with Sea Views, Heated Pool, Separate Studio Apartm…
$803,310
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3 bedroom house in Necujam, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Sea : 600 m Indoor space: 279 m2 Plot size: 430 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Parking: 3 …
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7 bedroom house in Mrljane, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 414 m²
Sea : 10 m Built: 2024 Airport distance: 31 km Indoor space: 414 m2 Plot size: 5…
$2,08M
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6 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Built: 1577 Year of last renovation: 2025 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 S…
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3 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
POREC / TAR / KASTELIRNew house with 198m2 living space, pool & beautiful garden in a green …
$895,706
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House 11 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 639 m²
Sea : 30 m City center: 400 m Airport distance: 40 km Indoor space: 639 m2 Plot size: 73…
$2,05M
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4 bedroom house in Croatia
4 bedroom house
Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Built: 2007 Sea: 5 m Airport distance: 25 km Indoor space: 137 m2 Plot size: 359…
$998,270
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5 bedroom house in Zadar County, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 551 m²
Sea:10 m Built: 2024 Pag center: 8 km Airport distance: 87 km Indoor space: 551 m2 Pl…
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8 bedroom House in Opcina Selca, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Opcina Selca, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Location: Omiš Sea: 30 m City center: 13 km Indoor space: 800 m2 Plot size: 1088…
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3 bedroom house in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Location: Dubrovnik City center: 30 km Sea: 14 km Airport distance: 15 km Indoor space…
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House in Buje, Croatia
House
Buje, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
ID CODE: 114-1466
$2,02M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Luxury triple villettas or multi-storey apartments for sale in Tribunj of fantastic position…
$664,574
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Super-modern villa os amazing advanced architecture which leaves you astonished!Le Corbusier…
$1,26M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Prime Real Estate Investment: 400 sq.m. Luxury Villa on a Spacious Coastal Plot – Opatija Ri…
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5 bedroom house in Grad Opatija, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
English is a fascinating language that has evolved over centuries and is now spoken by milli…
$1,41M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 390 m²
Wonderful villa in Crikvenica, with panoramic sea views, 600 meters from the beaches only!To…
$1,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Stunning newly built villa with sea views in Marcana, near Pula.Krnica, located approximatel…
$1,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Impressive Mediterranean stone villa in Sveti Lovrec area, in close vicinity of Porec, 14 km…
$1,01M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Zaboric, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Zaboric, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Charming villa within the pines right on the beach, with possibility to moor a yacht!Villa i…
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4 bedroom house in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Immerse yourself in an exclusive lifestyle opportunity nestled in the picturesque village of…
$2,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Luxury villa with swimming pool in Barban!Total area is 160 sq.m. Land plot is 600 sq.m.In t…
$651,262
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 358 m²
Traditional Istrian villa in Barban!Total area is 358 sq.m. Land plot is 1499 sq.m.Construct…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Karigador, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karigador, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This newly built luxury villa for sale offers stunning panoramic views near Brtonigla. The p…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Primosten, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
For sale is a stunning Mediterranean villa located in a peaceful and sought-after area of Pr…
$892,047
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 115 m²
Villa of modern concept with swimming pool in Sisan close to Liznjan, just 2 km from the sea…
$725,800
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Property types in Croatia

villas
cottages
mansions
duplexes

Properties features in Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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