Seaview Apartments for Sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
5
Split
30
Grad Zadar
40
Grad Makarska
78
65 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Soline, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Our agency is proud to offer a fully furnished apartment located on the island of Krk, in on…
$225,645
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
In our offer is a high-quality apartment ideal for tourist stays on the northern Adriatic, l…
$394,878
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Marina, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New apartment in a great location, 100 m from the sea, garden, S1 We are selling a new ap…
$259,622
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$482,609
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$366,191
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
A unique property for the most discerning buyers. The building architecturally captures atte…
$1,08M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Duplex for sale in Kempinski golf residence on the 2nd floor with a beautiful sea view. The …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Among the wide range of real estate offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, we present an affordabl…
$158,460
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$282,490
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Among the wide selection of real estate on the northern Adriatic offered by the agency Stan …
$1,06M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S5 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$216,829
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
MODERN APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN SUKOŠAN, CROATIA. Luxurious apartments in a new building 60 me…
$474,036
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!!! Luxury real estate Farkaš for sale in Residence Skiper, Crveni vrh, Ist…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš Umag is selling a beautiful apartment in Crveni Vrh! Exclusive sal…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
pula 80m2
$377,599
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Apartment in new building S1 ground floor, Okrug Gornji, 200 m from the sea and beach Apa…
$269,980
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$495,892
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a building with a garage and a parking spa…
$344,435
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
A unique property for the most discerning buyers. Architecturally striking, the building is …
$3,40M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 100 m²
This 100 m2 apartment with a terrace in the Zadar area is a perfect combination of comfort a…
$360,893
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! Apartment in Residence Skiper, categorized with 4 stars. The apartmen…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
From our agency's offer of excellent real estate in the northern Adriatic, a modern apartmen…
$677,269
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment on the first floor S2, 200 m from the sea We are selling a luxury apartm…
$396,714
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Soline, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
In the extensive offer of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, a particularly attractive apartme…
$209,873
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano

