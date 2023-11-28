Houses for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

UAE
20 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
6
4
540 m²
€3,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Selce, Croatia
6
7
350 m²
2
Beautiful indigenous stone villa in Bribir consists of ground floor, the first floor and a s…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house
Tribalj, Croatia
4
4
200 m²
3
The villa consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Due to the extra space for two peopl…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Selce, Croatia
5
3
250 m²
3
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House near the center and the sea We offer a family house consisting of …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3
3
380 m²
CRIKVENICA (surroundings) - Perfect villa with a sea view! We are selling the most interes…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
House 4 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with garage
Dramalj, Croatia
4
550 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - House on 4 floors with sea view We offer a detached house in an idea…
€1,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
3
4
500 m²
2
CRIKVENICA - EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VILLA WITH BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS The town of Crikven…
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
4
4
260 m²
We offer a beautiful modern villa in a great location above the town of Crikvenica. The vill…
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
610 m²
4
CRIKVENICA - House with several apartments and sea view The town of Crikvenica is, in fact…
€1,04M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
4
4
480 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive villa with panoramic sea views Exclusive villa with panoramic sea v…
€2,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
3
3
160 m²
The town of Crikvenica is, in fact, a sea riviera. Four small towns in one! The town consist…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grizane-Belgrad, Croatia
5
5
450 m²
GRIŽANE-BELGRADE - Autochthonous villa with a unique view We are selling a beautiful autoc…
€1,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
4
2
150 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive semi-detached villa 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a beautif…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
9
6
370 m²
CRIKVENICA, DRAMALJ - Villa with an impressive sea view! We are mediating the sale of a be…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
4
4
300 m²
CRIKVENICA - Exclusive modern villa with pool We offer a beautiful modern villa in a great …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
3
3
200 m²
CRIKVENICA - Villa with a panoramic view of the sea We are selling a modern villa above Cr…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
6
6
300 m²
CRIKVENICA, SELCE - Villa 150 meters from the sea! We mediate in the sale of a beautiful v…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kotor, Croatia
10
10
585 m²
CRIKVENICA - Impressive villa with sea view! We mediate in the sale of one of the best vil…
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa
Dramalj, Croatia
4
4
140 m²
This charming town of Crikvenica is located in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, at the top of t…
€935,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
9
4
181 m²
€715,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
