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Houses for sale in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

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33 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Contemporary stone villa in Brtonigla - astonishing beauty with sea views, 6 km from the sea…
$1,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Presenting for sale a splendid villa in Brtonigla of top-notch quality, situated a mere 750 …
$1,43M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Amazing villa with swimming pool and distant sea views in Brtonigla, Northern part of Istria…
$638,704
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 237 m²
Discounted! Old price was 2,1 mio euro, new price is 1,9 mio euro!Villa on the 1st line to t…
$2,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Located in an attractive residential area of Novigrad, close to the town centre and all esse…
$1,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
We offer this elegant new villa only a few hundred meters from the strict center of Nov…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Modern rustic villa with pool – an authentic Istrian gem near VižinadaIn the heart of northw…
$957,807
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Located in the picturesque countryside of northwestern Istria near the charming town of Brto…
$662,687
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
In a quiet environment near Novigrad, a new project of two modern villas with a pool and an …
$787,988
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Design villa of highly original architecture in Pazin area!We are glad to introduce -  …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Modern smart villa with swimming pool in Brtonigla, 6 km from the sea, in a complex of sever…
$615,842
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7 bedroom house in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Location: Novigrad region Built: 2018 Novigrad center: 17 km Sea: 11 km Airport distance…
$1,53M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Discounted! Old price was 790 000 eur, new price is 730 000 eur!Modernly designed villa with…
$834,072
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Brtonigla - Luxury house with pool, 7 km from the sea, perfect for family living or tourism …
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Extraordinary property with sea views in Antenal area of Novigrad, on the bank of river and …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Irresistibly attractive villa in Nova Vas, Brtonigla area!Total surface is 203 sq.m. Land pl…
$788,370
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Unique proeprty on the first line just 10m from the sea in Antenal area of Novigrad! One of …
Price on request
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2 bedroom house in Buzinija, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Buzinija, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
In an exceptionally desirable and well-maintained location in Novigrad, a modern terraced ho…
$457,239
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Very special villa in Novigrad area with distant sea veiws, 3 km from the sea, within the wo…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Luxury House with Swimming Pool for Sale in Brtonigla, Istria!Located in the picturesque nor…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Višnjan is a picturesque and vibrant town in western Istria, known for its natural beauty, r…
Price on request
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5 bedroom house in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Location: Novigrad Built: 2023 City center: 4 km Airport distance: 16 km Inside space: 3…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Novigrad – a luxury villa with spectacular panoramic views, located 1.5 km from the sea as t…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Comfortable House with a Pool Near the Sea – Just 800 Meters from the Beach in Novigrad, Ist…
$1,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Villa with a Pool Near the Sea – Just 800 Meters from the Beach in Novigrad, Istria!Once a q…
$890,058
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Luxury stone villa with swimming pool in prestigious Brtonigla!Total area is 143 sq.m.Land p…
$771,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa in an idyllic location in Brtonigla!Total area is 146 sq.m. Land …
$657,725
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Modern House with Swimming Pool for Sale, Mere 2 km From the Sea!Total surface is 175 sq.m. …
$856,923
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Newly Built Modern Home with Pool, mere 2 km From the Sea!Total area of the villa is 140 sq.…
$856,923
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
In the picturesque Istrian town of Brtonigla, known for its excellent wines, olive oil, and …
$743,373
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