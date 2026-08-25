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Houses for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

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16 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 204 m²
Location: Okrug Gornji Built: 2023 City center: 4.6 km Sea: 0.1 km Airport distance: 8 k…
$1,56M
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House 11 rooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
House 11 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 327 m²
Trogir, Ciovo-Okrug Donji, building with 7 apartments House area: 327m2 Land area: 678m2 …
$1,73M
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8 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
8 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 390 m²
Luxury villa with panoramic sea views, swimming pool and wellness, located on the island of …
$1,33M
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Okrug, Okrug Gornji, detached villa of approx. 200 m2 on 3 floors, on a plot of 466 m2. Mod…
$1,10M
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5 bedroom house in Okrug Donji, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Okrug Donji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Okrug, house with roof terrace and rooftop pool, 270.00 m2 Two modern, newly built villas…
$819 345
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House 10 rooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 221 m²
Detached Family House on Čiovo – Close to the Beach with Stunning Sea Views Located in an a…
$980 450
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TekceTekce
4 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 251 m²
Newly renovated semi-detached house with sea view, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo, Trogir On the island…
$653 221
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a luxury villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo and in a prime location…
$1,82M
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5 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji Family house with 4 apartments in Čiovo - Okrug Gornji Building area: …
$922 776
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6 room house in Okrug Donji, Croatia
6 room house
Okrug Donji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Donji, detached villa under construction with an area of 209.7 m2, on three flo…
$1,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool in Okrug Gornji, Ciovo island, south …
$1,56M
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4 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with pool and sea view – Island ČIOVO, bay Mavarčica In one of the quieter loca…
$1,66M
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8 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
8 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 306 m²
Apartment building on the island of Čiovo, Mavarčica bay, 150 meters from the sea The facili…
$653 221
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7 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
7 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 690 m²
Trogir – Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, Apartment House with 4 Floors | Living Area: 690 m² | L…
$1,56M
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6 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Okrug Gornji, the third row from the sea, offers this beautiful detached house situated on a…
$507 527
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4 room house in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa second row from the sea, Okrug Gornji, Mavarčica bay, island Čiovo The villa is locate…
$664 292
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Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

with Garage
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with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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