Houses with garage for sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
48
Split
24
Grad Zadar
83
Grad Makarska
45
19 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Among the Kvarner real estate offerings at Stan Grad Immobilien, a designer-designed and mod…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA, NOVIGRAD CROATIA. Connected to all necessary communic…
$2,69M
7 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, an exceptionally luxuriou…
$1,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern four-storey villa for sale, located in the center of Split. The ground floor features…
$3,28M
4 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Among the wide range of properties on the northern Adriatic, the Stan Grad Immobilien agency…
$1,83M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 598 m²
This newly built, modern and luxuriously equipped villa with an outdoor pool, located in the…
$1,59M
3 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN SIBENIK, CROATIA: 150 M2 OF LUXURY JUST 80 M FROM THE SEA Spacious hou…
$452,489
4 bedroom Mansion in Grad Pula, Croatia
4 bedroom Mansion
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
$438,034
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
$2,37M
3 bedroom house in Silo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Silo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Among the real estate offerings of Stan Grad Immobilien in the advanced Kvarner region, a ro…
$1,45M
3 bedroom house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 bedroom house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
The Stan Grad Immobilien agency has an interesting residential house for sale in the traditi…
$334,099
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool in Okrug Gornji, Ciovo island, south …
$1,56M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 300 m²
We present you an exclusive villa on the first line in the prestigious area of ​​Čiovo, Okru…
$2,17M
3 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Among the wide selection of properties offered by the agency Stan Grad Immobilien, a very lu…
$1,29M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 390 m²
This beautiful residential building is located near the city of Zadar, only 150 meters from …
$774,862
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 220 m²
This exquisite villa in Rogoznica offers the perfect combination of luxury, style and modern…
$1,27M
5 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Among the excellent real estate offerings at the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the develope…
$1,36M
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
The villa consists of the first and second floors, with a net area of 400 m2, and contains 1…
$1,64M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 363 m²
The exclusive villa on the island of Ciovo is a wonderful place to relax, located only 90 me…
$1,91M
