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Houses for sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia

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14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zrnovo, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zrnovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a unique luxury villa in the first line by the sea,…
$1,37M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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8 room house in Cara, Croatia
8 room house
Cara, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Korčula, south side, house in the first row by the sea with a floor area of 172m2 on a plot …
$599,805
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3 bedroom house in Zrnovo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Zrnovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Welcome to a luxury oasis on the enchanting island of Korčula, located in Žrnovo, where two …
$2,00M
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House in Racisce, Croatia
House
Racisce, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
$173,021
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4 room house in Zrnovo, Croatia
4 room house
Zrnovo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Korčula, Žrnovska Banja, a villa with a living area of 280m² and a swimming pool in the firs…
$1,44M
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House in Grad Korcula, Croatia
House
Grad Korcula, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Traditional Stone House, 90 m², Korčula Town Nestled in one of the most authentic corners of…
$276,788
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TekceTekce
3 room house in Racisce, Croatia
3 room house
Racisce, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling an autochthonous stone house 100m from the sea and 150 m fr…
$144,184
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House 11 rooms in Zrnovo, Croatia
House 11 rooms
Zrnovo, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
House with Commercial Space, 480 sqm, Žrnovska Banja Located in the village of Žrnovska Banj…
Price on request
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4 room house in Grad Korcula, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Korcula, near Vela Luka, detached house in the second row from the sea, 30m from the sea, 1…
$576,735
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House in Cara, Croatia
House
Cara, Croatia
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Opportunity to Create a Home in the Heart of Korčula In the heart of the charming vil…
$132,858
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3 bedroom house in Zrnovo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Zrnovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Welcome to a luxury oasis on the enchanting island of Korčula, located in Žrnovo, where two …
$1,94M
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4 room house in Racisce, Croatia
4 room house
Racisce, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Korčula, Račišće, detached house in the center, located 25m2 from the sea. The total living …
$635,223
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4 room house in Cara, Croatia
4 room house
Cara, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Korcula - Cara. Detached house overlooking the open sea and the vineyards of Posip. The hou…
$114,194
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5 room house in Grad Korcula, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Korčula, old town, stone house in a row on 4 floors, floor plan area 54m2. The house was bui…
$807,429
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