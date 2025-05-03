Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Croatia

329 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
4 room house in Divsici, Croatia
4 room house
Divsici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
I29112 Cetinići
$663,186
4 room house in Murter, Croatia
4 room house
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
An old stone house with a lot of potential is located in the old part of Murter near the bay…
$199,288
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
House in Varvari, Croatia
House
Varvari, Croatia
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, POREC – Detached house with swimming pool near townThe ground floor area of this hou…
$913,402
9 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
9 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
I25336 Bučarova
$730,720
4 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
I26727 Gajščak
$775,008
2 room house in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Istria, Ližnjan – surroundings, stone house for sale with an area of ​​136 m2 on a plot of l…
$287,306
House 10 rooms in Pag, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 3
INVESTMENT, apartment building, view, parking, tavern, Pag, 363 m2, An apartment building fo…
$797,151
2 room house in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Istria, Rakalj, just 1.5 km from the sea, a detached modern house under construction is for …
$442,861
House 12 rooms in Adamovec, Croatia
House 12 rooms
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 249 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique estate in a green oasis on 2.3 hectares This impressive property is located in a qu…
$16,61M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
3 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 1
I23675 Slanovečka cesta
$386,033
4 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
I27093 Malogorička
$440,647
4 room house in Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
4 room house
Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Villa of top-notch construction in the quiet settlement of Žerava, Nin, 188m2. Isolated, exc…
$830,365
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A1 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
4 room house in Donje Tihovo, Croatia
4 room house
Donje Tihovo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive mountain villa with pool and unobstructed view (Delnice) In a hilly landscape and …
$1,33M
3 room house in Opcina Ston, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Ston, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Attractive renovated business-tourist building, center of Ston The indigenous terraced house…
$658,064
5 room house in Opcina Fazana, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Fažana, luxury villa for sale in an excellent, quiet location, only 120 meters from …
$2,88M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling apartment on two floors with a view of sports fields an…
Price on request
4 room house in Vrh, Croatia
4 room house
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
LUXURY HOUSE WITH POOL, KRK, 257 M2 Luxury house with a net usable area of 257 m2 on a plot …
$1,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
3 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Enchanting Villas – Exclusive Paradise by the Adriatic Sea, Villa A3 In the heart of the cha…
$321,075
3 room house in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
3 room house
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Houses in Mandre, For Sale, 135 m² net House with sea view, near the center of Mandre…
$647,685
2 room house in Badovinci, Croatia
2 room house
Badovinci, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
I28643 radatovići
$228,068
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Price on request
4 room house in Pag, Croatia
4 room house
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with infinity pool, sea view, 178.91 m2, Pag Luxury villa for sale with infinit…
$1,52M
2 bedroom house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale a completely renovated house on Crveni Vrh, 2nd row from the sea, with a beautiful …
Price on request
